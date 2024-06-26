Bijnor adds rafting to adventure tourism offerings

Bijnor district, emerging as a favorite destination for adventure sports enthusiasts, has added another venture to its profile. Bijnor district officials inaugurated a rafting facility on the Kalagarh Ramganga river on Sunday, following the launch of a hot air balloon safari last month. The rafting facility will be open on the Kalagarh Ramganga river (HT)

Bijnor district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal and chief development officer (CDO) Purna Bora inaugurated the rafting facility on the Ramganga river. Both officials enjoyed rafting along with other participants.

Speaking to HT over the phone, CDO Purna Bora said, “People no longer need to go to Rishikesh and Haridwar for rafting, which is now available in Bijnor. This will help boost adventure tourism in the district.”

He added that the district is rich in resources suitable for adventure sports, attracting people fascinated by such activities who typically visit Haridwar and Rishikesh.

The district has already launched a hot air balloon safari and plans to offer paragliding facilities as well.

Each raft can accommodate eight people at a time, and more rafts will be added as the number of tourists increases.