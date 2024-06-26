 Bijnor adds rafting to adventure tourism offerings - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bijnor adds rafting to adventure tourism offerings

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 26, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Bijnor district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal and chief development officer (CDO) Purna Bora inaugurated the rafting facility on the Ramganga river

Bijnor district, emerging as a favorite destination for adventure sports enthusiasts, has added another venture to its profile. Bijnor district officials inaugurated a rafting facility on the Kalagarh Ramganga river on Sunday, following the launch of a hot air balloon safari last month.

The rafting facility will be open on the Kalagarh Ramganga river (HT)
The rafting facility will be open on the Kalagarh Ramganga river (HT)

Bijnor district magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal and chief development officer (CDO) Purna Bora inaugurated the rafting facility on the Ramganga river. Both officials enjoyed rafting along with other participants.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Speaking to HT over the phone, CDO Purna Bora said, “People no longer need to go to Rishikesh and Haridwar for rafting, which is now available in Bijnor. This will help boost adventure tourism in the district.”

He added that the district is rich in resources suitable for adventure sports, attracting people fascinated by such activities who typically visit Haridwar and Rishikesh.

The district has already launched a hot air balloon safari and plans to offer paragliding facilities as well.

Each raft can accommodate eight people at a time, and more rafts will be added as the number of tourists increases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Bijnor adds rafting to adventure tourism offerings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On