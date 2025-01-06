Biker dies after hit by speeding truck in Farrukhnagar

Gurugram: Hours after being allegedly hit by a speeding truck in Farrukhnagar, a 42-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, police said on Monday. Police said that the truck driver fled on foot after stopping the vehicle, a few metres away. The vehicle was later impounded. (Representational image)

The deceased identified as Praveen Singh, a resident of Khawaspur, Farrukhnagar, was originally from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, officers said.

As per police, the incident happened at 3pm while he was returning home after dropping his younger brother Pardeep Singh near Khawaspur bus stand to go to Jhunjhunu.

Police said just as Praveen was climbing on the main road from service lane to reach the opposite side for returning home, a truck hit him. Commuters alerted the police and helped Pardeep to rush his injured brother to a private hospital in Sector 90 in a car but he died in the course of treatment.

Sandeep Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Farrukhnagar police station, said the truck driver was speeding due to which he could not see the motorcycle coming on the fast lane from service road.

Kumar said that the truck driver fled on foot after stopping the vehicle, a few metres away. The vehicle was later impounded.

“We received alert about the death of the injured person at 9.15pm from the hospital administration. However, the visibility was so poor that the police team could not leave for the hospital that time,” the SHO added.

Police said the truck owner will be served notice to share details of the driver.

On Pardeep’s complaint, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.