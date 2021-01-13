Bird culling: Panchkula admn trims down list of affected farms
Two poultry farms have been removed from the list of five farms falling in the “infected zone”, identified after bird flu was confirmed at two farms in Barwala belt of Panchkula district on January 8.
“The area was measured again and it was found that two farms fall beyond the 1km radius of the infected farms. Hence, culling will not take place there,” deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said.
After the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, had confirmed bird flu in samples taken from Siddharth poultry farm, Kheri, and Nature poultry farm, Dandlawar, Ganauli, the Haryana government had announced the area within a kilometre of the two epicentres as “infected zone” and 1-10km as “surveillance zone.”
As such, the Haryana animal husbandry and dairying department had announced culling of 1.66 lakh birds at five affected farms - Siddharth, Narender, Naveen and Sunil in Kheri village and Nature in Dhandalwar, Ganauli.
However, on measuring the area again, Sunil and Naveen farms were found outside the boundary of 1km radius, which leaves one farm – Narender – in the “infected zone”.
With this, the number of birds to be culled down will come down. As of Tuesday, over 29,000 birds have been culled, including 9,000 at Narender poultry farm, and another 40,000 will be put down.
The administration also collected samples from 10 more farms on Tuesday and sent them to NIHSAD.
Over 4.37 lakh birds have died in the Barwala belt over the past month.
Key figures
Total farms in Barwala belt: 121
Workforce: Over 15,000
Avian influenza confirmed at: 2 farms
Farms falling in the infected zone (within 1 km): 1
Total birds culled: Over 29,000
Total birds left to be culled: Over 40,000
