 Bittu not patriot, just an 'opportunist': Warring
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi
Bittu not patriot, just an ‘opportunist’: Warring

Press Trust of India
May 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Ludhiana : Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday lashed out at BJP nominee Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying he is neither a patriot nor a nationalist and called him an “opportunist.”

“Once a traitor, always a traitor,” Warring, the Congress’ Punjab chief, said about Bittu.

“If he can betray the Congress that gave him everything, he can also betray the BJP, which cannot give him anything,” he added.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the constituency, Warring asked the people of Ludhiana not to get carried away by Bittu’s “false and fake” claims as he joined the BJP after deserting the Congress only for his “personal” ambitions.

He observed that Bittu “mistakenly assumed” the BJP is returning to power at the Centre and, by joining the saffron party, he may become a minister.

“Bittu’s misplaced ambitions will come crashing down as neither the BJP is returning to power nor is he going to win from here,” the Congress leader claimed while emphasising that Bittu deserted the Congress with a selfish interest.

Warring said if Bittu was truly honest, a patriot and a nationalist, he would never have deserted the Congress to join the BJP.

It will take BJP another hundred years or more to match the Congress on patriotic and nationalistic credentials and the sacrifices it has made, first for getting freedom and then protecting and safeguarding it, he added.

“If for the ambition of a ministerial berth he can leave the party that picked him from the grassroots and made him an MP thrice, tomorrow he can repeat this act of betrayal with the BJP as well,” Warring pointed out.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bittu not patriot, just an 'opportunist': Warring
New Delhi
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
