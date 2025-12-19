BJP, AAP trade barbs over Delhi pollution

New Delhi Severe pollution at Anand Vihar. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Public Works Department and water minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that a decade of administrative neglect had left the Capital grappling with entrenched civic and environmental crises. In response, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre over its alleged inaction, saying that pollution can only be tackled with active participation of the central government.

Addressing a press conference, Verma displayed a “large stack of pending files”, showcasing “the scale of unfinished work” inherited by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. He said the documents reflected years of inaction on basic civic responsibilities, with residents now bearing consequences of pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating infrastructure.

“The pending tasks span almost every core civic function, including removal of large garbage dumps, construction and maintenance of parks, repair of footpaths and pavements, management of e-waste and plastic waste, cleaning of the Yamuna, strengthening of sewage treatment plants, mechanised road sweeping, upkeep of drains and upgrading of water treatment facilities. These are not new schemes or extraordinary demands. These are basic duties of any government that would have helped reduce pollution,” Verma said.

Verma described Delhi’s pollution and civic stress as structural and cumulative, arguing that the present conditions were the result of sustained neglect rather than a sudden deterioration.

“Pollution in Delhi did not rise in one year. It has been increasing steadily for years. There were big claims and bigger advertisements, but almost no delivery. Files were moving, but the city was not improving. Instead of real work they kept people busy with eyewash measures like ‘red light on…’ and odd-even,” he said.

The minister said a review conducted after the BJP-led government took office on February 20, 2025, showed that less than five per cent of the listed works had been executed on the ground, despite repeated announcements.

Responding to criticism from AAP leaders, including Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, over damaged roads and collapsed drains, Verma said such failures were the result of years of faulty planning. “These roads did not deteriorate in nine months. They were ignored for years. If anyone is completing the unfinished work of the past decade today, it is this government,” he said.

On the other hand, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised both the Delhi government and the Centre over pollution levels, alleging a lack of seriousness in addressing the crisis. He claimed that such severe pollution was not witnessed during the decade the AAP was in power in Delhi.

The former chief minister also questioned the narrative linking Punjab’s stubble burning to Delhi’s pollution, citing data presented by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to claim that air quality index (AQI) across cities in Punjab was currently between 70 and 100.

“If there is no smoke in Punjab and no stubble burning is happening there at this time, then whatever pollution exists in Delhi right now is Delhi’s own pollution… Water is being sprayed near monitoring stations to lower readings, even as reported AQI levels crossed 400 and 450 at several locations. There are also gaps between the announcement and enforcement of pollution control measures,” Kejriwal said.

Calling the approach of the Central government the most dangerous aspect of the crisis, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister’s silence was alarming. Citing the PM’s visit to Oman and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Germany, Kejriwal said “nobody is interested in resolving it”.