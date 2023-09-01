News / Cities / Others / Tripura bypolls: BJP accuses CPM of communal instigation

Tripura bypolls: BJP accuses CPM of communal instigation

By Priyanka Deb Barman
Sep 01, 2023

Targeting the opposition, BJP Tripura spokesperson alleged that Boxanagar and Dhanpur did see any development for several years during the Left Front's regime

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) of fomenting communal tensions in Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies in Tripura where bypolls are scheduled to be held on September 5, and requested the Election Commission to take strict action against opposition leaders who are involved in such activities.

For representational purposes only. (PTI File Photo)

“CPM leaders are instigating people through their speech during campaigns in the two constituencies. They are trying to provoke people from minority communities about what will happen if the BJP is voted to power. We request the Election Commission to take action against those who are involved in these unprincipled politics,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told media persons at party headquarters in Agartala.

Targeting the opposition, he alleged that Boxanagar and Dhanpur did see any development for several years during the Left Front’s regime.

Bhattacharya claimed that prominent leaders from opposition parties, including CPM and Congress, are switching over to the BJP.

“People are aware that opposition party leaders and activists are joining us. It shows that people are keeping faith in the BJP. Despite the CPM leaders trying hard to instigate voters on communal issues, people are not paying attention to them or getting influenced,” Bhattacharya added.

