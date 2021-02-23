BJP alleges FIR against Mahadik for violating Covid norms is “political vendetta”
PUNE The Pune Police, late on Monday, registered a case against BJP leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating Covid-19 norms at a wedding reception held on Sunday. The BJP, however, termed the action as “selective” and part of “political vendetta”.
BJP city unit chief Jagdish Mulik said that while on one hand the NCP and Congress leaders have been attending events where Covid norms are openly flouted, the action against Mahadik has been unfair.
“The Congress has in the last few days held multiple events and rallies as part of its show of strength. However, no action has been taken against the party leaders. The NCP minister Jayant Patil, too, was seen attending a wedding in Nashik, while another leader celebrated his birthday in a helicopter, after which, he too tested positive for Covid,” said Mulik.
Jayant Patil was recently on state tour when he came in contact with large number of people. He also held meetings in Vidarbha, currently, a Covid hotspot.
“The promptness of Maharashtra’s home minister in filing a case against Dhananjay Mahadik should have been shown against some of the criminals in Pune to control crime here,” said Mulik.
According to the officials, a wedding reception for Mahadik’s son was held at the Laxmi Lawns in Magarpatta, Hadapsar, on Sunday evening, where at least 1,000 people attended the ceremony. This is a violation of the order which has capped the number of people allowed to attend weddings at 200.
Balkrushna Kadam, the senior police inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “We have registered a case against Mahadik and two others including the owner and manager of the lawn under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC.”
