BJP cadre gears up to accord a grand welcome to PM in Varanasi

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accorded a traditional welcome by sounding conch shells and drums during his proposed visit to Varanasi on March 24. In addition, BJP functionaries of the district unit will shower rose petals on the PM as he commutes to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University Ground (SSU) from the airport. Public rally, laying foundation of projects, launching TB conference part of Modi’s itinerary (HT Photo)

Sharing further details, Navratan Rathi, BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region, said, “BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava has asked all party members to ensure a grand welcome for the PM. He will address a public meeting at the SSU ground. Preparations are in full swing at the venue. We will sound conch shell, play drums, and shower rose petals.”

The PM will be welcomed at the Tilak Statue in Sigra by minister of state (independent charge) Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, at the Sajan trisection by Cantt MLA Saurabh Srivastava, at the Maldahiya intersection by minister of state (independent charge) Ravindra Jaiswal, and at the Teliabagh intersection by Varanasi South MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari.

Similarly, Ajgara MLA T Ram will welcome the PM at the Cultural Complex in Chowkaghat, cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar at Khajuri intersection, district panchayat president Poonam Maurya at the Reserve Police Line, and Pindra MLA Avdhesh Singh at the VIP gate of SSU.

According to the officials, PM Modi will also inaugurate the conference related to Tuberculosis elimination proposed in Kashi on the World Tuberculosis Day on March 24. The health department is about to complete all the preparations of the conference. PM Modi will also lay foundation stone of the international cricket stadium, and ropeway project, along with several developmental projects in Varanasi.