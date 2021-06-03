BJP councillor shot dead in J&K; previously unknown group claims responsibility

A previously unknown group has claimed responsibility for the killing of a councillor in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral on Wednesday night when he was visiting a friend’s house.

Rakesh Pandita, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was shot dead while his friend Mushtaq Ahmad’s daughter suffered injuries in the shooting and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

People’s Anti Fascist Front (PAFF), the group, claimed responsibility for the killing in a statement that accused Pandita of creating a network of informers, drug trafficking and “immoral activities”. It added it was “keeping an eye on the activities of these forces”.

Police said PAFF appears to be a front of militant organisations active in south Kashmir and added security forces have cordoned off the attack scene and launched a search operation to nab the assailants. They added Pandita’s personal security officers (PSOs) were not accompanying him when he was attacked. Police cited the standard operating procedure and said he should have avoided going to his native village without his security cover, which was provided to him along with secured accommodation in Srinagar.

Police were investigating why the PSOs were not accompanying Pandita and said action could be taken against his security officers.

Five BJP leaders were killed last year in separate targeted killings in Kashmir and prompted the government to provide many of them security and accommodation in Srinagar.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing saying such senseless acts of violence have only brought misery. “Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K [Jammu and Kashmir]. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha echoed her. “Saddened to hear about the terror attack on the Councillor Shri Rakesh Pandita at Tral, Pulwama. I strongly condemn the attack. My condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief,” he tweeted. Sinha added “terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs” and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice.