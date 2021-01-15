IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP, govt still owes MCDs 12,000cr, counters BJP
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP, govt still owes MCDs 12,000cr, counters BJP

A day after the Delhi government said it would give 938 crore to the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to pay employees salaries, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said its leaders have driven the civic bodies to bankruptcy due to their rampant corruption
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:47 PM IST

A day after the Delhi government said it would give 938 crore to the three municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs) to pay employees salaries, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said its leaders have driven the civic bodies to bankruptcy due to their rampant corruption.

The BJP – which leads all three municipal corporations in the capital -- dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and said the money assured by the AAP government is not even one-third of what it actually owes the MCDs for the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

“Despite knowing that the BJP-ruled MCD owes more than 6,000 crore to the Delhi government, we have released 938 crore because we do not want the MCD employees to suffer anymore. This money was meant for government departments and schemes. The Delhi government has given loans to the BJP-ruled MCDs several times in the past six years. But rampant corruption by BJP leaders have driven the MCDs to bankruptcy -- they cannot even pay their employees. The BJP should resign from the charge of the MCDs immediately,” said Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, at a press conference at the party head office in central Delhi on Friday.

Employees of the three MCDs in Delhi – from teachers and doctors to horticulture staff and sanitation workers – have been on strike, on and off, for several months now, protesting against the delay/non-payment of salaries. On Thursday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had said the government would give 938 crore to the MCDs for payment of employee salaries.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “The allegations by MLA Atishi are baseless. The party is misleading people by portraying as if the 938 crore is some sort of a “special grant”. The amount is actually less than one-third of what the Delhi government owes the three MCDs for the third quarter of 2020-21. The government owes 13,000 crore to the three MCDs in total.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The resolution is now sent to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for his opinion. (HT FILE)
The resolution is now sent to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal for his opinion. (HT FILE)
others

BJP resolution to withdraw special spending powers for Mumbai civic body administration gets Sena support

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, former municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had in March 2020 empowered certain officers to make financial decisions for the city for the period till the Act was implemented
READ FULL STORY
Close
The positive samples were from Alpha and Royal (in pic) poultry farms at Behra village, Dera Bassi. (Sant Arora/HT)
The positive samples were from Alpha and Royal (in pic) poultry farms at Behra village, Dera Bassi. (Sant Arora/HT)
others

Jalandhar lab detects bird flu at two Dera Bassi farms

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Punjab animal husbandry dept says final confirmation from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal awaited for further course of action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Gautam Bhansali is a consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. (HT)
Dr Gautam Bhansali is a consultant physician at Bombay Hospital. (HT)
others

Dr Bhansali from Bombay Hospital to get vaccine

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Dr Bhansali, was made the in-charge of all private Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai during the peak of the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hospital staff at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, readying the premises for the vaccination drive starting on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Hospital staff at GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, readying the premises for the vaccination drive starting on Saturday. (HT Photo)
others

V-Day: 1,125 to get Covishield jab in tricity on January 16

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Chandigarh earmarks five vaccination sites, Mohali four and Panchkula three to administer vaccine to health workers in Phase 1 of rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The jumbo care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex is one of the vaccine centres in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
The jumbo care facility at Bandra-Kurla Complex is one of the vaccine centres in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT)
others

Covid-19 vaccine: CoWIN server slows down, leads to chaos

By Rupsa Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
With the health department unable to receive the link to send messages to registered individuals, officials at vaccination centres were forced to call each beneficiary to provide the requisite information
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will be vaccinating a total 300 beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will be vaccinating a total 300 beneficiaries on the first day of the vaccination drive. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
others

Maharashtra govt strikes out one vaccination centre in Kalyan-Dombivli

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Out of the four vaccination centres that were planned to conduct the Covid vaccination in Kalyan-Dombivli on Saturday, only three will have the vaccination programme as one was cancelled by the Maharashtra state government
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly person is helped during the gram panchayat elections in Anjur dive, Bhiwandi, on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
An elderly person is helped during the gram panchayat elections in Anjur dive, Bhiwandi, on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
others

Gram panchayat polls see 80.23% turnout in Thane district

By Sajana Nambiar, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:30 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic failed to dampen the spirit of the voters who turned out in huge number at the 146 gram panchayats in Thane district to cast their on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The duo allegedly fired two rounds at a 38-year-old woman in Kalher on Tuesday to extort money. (Pic for representation)
The duo allegedly fired two rounds at a 38-year-old woman in Kalher on Tuesday to extort money. (Pic for representation)
others

Two arrested from Madhya Pradesh for firing in Bhiwandi

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The Bhiwandi Crime branch unit 2, on Friday, arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly firing two rounds at a 38-year-old woman in Kalher on Tuesday to extort money
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
others

Duo imprisoned for not able to pay fine for drunk driving; sent to Taloja jail

By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
A biker and his pillion were sentenced to 10 days of imprisonment for drunk driving by the Thane court on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representation. (HT FILE)
For representation. (HT FILE)
others

Man hides woman’s body in bathroom loft for four months, held

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:54 PM IST
The accused had hidden the body is the bathroom of their rented flat and cemented it to avoid foul smell. In order to avoid suspicion, Harmalkar allegedly went to the flat every morning and stayed till noon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ghaziabad: House guest arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl inside her apartment at a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension Township
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Three fake UPSRTC buses seized, seven arrested

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: In a joint operation, the officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and the Ghaziabad traffic police on Friday arrested seven persons who had allegedly painted private buses in colours of the UPSRTC, and were running operations between Meerut and Ghaziabad, pretending to be a government service
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Annual census to be held at OBS with bird flu protocols

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Noida: The Asian waterbird census (AWC) will be held at Okhla Bird sanctuary on January 17 with full health protocols as no cases or signs of bird flu had been so far detected in the sanctuary, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on Friday held prime accused in the Nithari murders Surinder Koli guilty but acquitted his employer Mondinder Singh Pandher in a case linked to the murders
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

B.Ed student killed, friend injured in accident in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 23-year-old B
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP