BJP gives importance to workers rather than dynastic politics: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took pot shots at the Congress, blaming it for “appeasement politics.” Calling upon BJP workers to continue serving with the spirit of “Nation First,” Yogi urged party cadres to remain dedicated to public welfare and organisational strengthening. (HT Photo)

“The Constitution had barely started functioning properly when Congress once again brought the politics of appeasement into India’s political system, despite Partition having taken place because of the same reasons,” he said.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the BJP’s two-day district training camp organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Campaign 2026 in Gorakhpur’s Sahjanwa assembly constituency.

The chief minister also alleged that parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, TMC and DMK were immersed in corruption.

“Society does not respect the conduct of Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK or other parties immersed in corruption. BJP workers earn respect because their conduct reflects nationalism and Indianness,” he said.

Referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise since its formation in 1980, Adityanath said the vision of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP had been realised during the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Today, BJP has emerged as the world’s largest political party,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s organisational structure, he said the party gives importance to workers rather than dynastic politics.

Calling upon BJP workers to continue serving with the spirit of “Nation First,” Yogi urged party cadres to remain dedicated to public welfare and organisational strengthening.

He urged BJP workers to uphold the values of dedication, discipline and public service in every circumstance to further strengthen what he described as the world’s largest political organisation.

The chief minister said the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marked the beginning of a “new era” and symbolised cultural resurgence.

“When BJP supported the construction of a grand Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya in 1986 for the establishment of cultural nationalism, it was a historic commitment. Today, that temple has become a reality under the double-engine government,” he said.

He also recalled that the BJP had won only two Lok Sabha seats in the 1984 general elections.

“A booth-level president in BJP can rise to become state president, national president, chief minister or even Prime Minister,” he said.

He asserted that nationalism-driven conduct and a strong booth-level organisation remain the BJP’s biggest strengths and the key to its electoral success. He emphasised that empowering booth-level workers and maintaining constant engagement with the public would be essential for victory in the 2027 elections.

The chief minister said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) felt the need for a political platform committed to India’s national identity and future, which led to the formation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh under the leadership of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Yogi said Dr Mookerjee strongly opposed Article 370 and the permit system in Jammu and Kashmir.

“He raised the slogan that one nation cannot have two constitutions, two heads and two symbols,” the Chief Minister said.

He also highlighted the importance of organisational training camps in preparing workers for public engagement and governance-related responsibilities. According to him, ideological clarity and booth-level coordination have consistently helped the BJP expand its support base across the country in less than five decades.

Yogi said the party’s transformation from a marginal political force into the world’s largest political organisation was driven by its nationalist ideology, disciplined cadre base and commitment to cultural values.

Union minister of state for rural development and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan, district panchayat representatives and several BJP leaders attended the event.

The chief minister also inaugurated a development exhibition showcasing welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and developmental works in Gorakhpur.