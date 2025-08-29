BJP launches campaign for 2026 Assam polls with Amit Shah rally in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) poll campaign for next year’s assembly election with a sharp attack on the Congress, and prophesying that the ruling alliance would win the 2026 elections. Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP president Dilip Saikia during the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, in Guwahati, Friday, Aug. 29 (PTI)

“I would ask Congress to listen carefully. We will win the coming election and form the BJP-NDA government in Assam for the third time,” he declared at the meeting of the JBP and ally AGP’s newly elected panchayat representatives.

The meeting was attended by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, state BJP chief Dilip Saikia and AGP’s president Atul Bora and working president Keshav Mahanta.

Leaders of United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which is also part of the ruling alliance in the state, were absent.

“The biggest achievement of this present government is to free lakhs of acres of land from illegal encroachers… Gaurav Gogoi (state president of Congress) may oppose this, but this BJP government will remove encroachments from all illegally occupied land,” Shah said.

The union home minister said the government had received investment proposals of ₹5.18 lakh crore during the investment summit earlier this year. Out of that, MoUs worth ₹1.4 lakh crore have already started on the ground, he added.

Shah also spoke about the government providing 121,000 jobs in four years, as promised in the party’s 2021 election manifesto, the campaign to end child marriage, and the monthly stipends given to girl students to ensure they continue with their higher studies.

“Those who give protection to illegal immigrants, encroachers, are corrupt and visit Pakistan repeatedly (reference to Gaurav Gogoi’s visit to the neighbouring country), can’t take leadership of Assam. That can be done by Narendra Modi at the Centre and Himanta Biswa Sarma in the state,” said Shah.

The union minister urged representatives from both parties to work hard in the coming months and ensure that the present government wins not just the coming election but many more after that.

The BJP first came to power in the northeastern state in 2016 by defeating the Congress. Assembly polls in Assam are scheduled to be held around April-May next year.