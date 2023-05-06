Home / Cities / Others / Odisha: Sambalpur collector, SP served notices over detention of BJP MPs

Odisha: Sambalpur collector, SP served notices over detention of BJP MPs

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 06, 2023 10:49 AM IST

BJP leaders, including union minister Bishweswar Tudu, Bargarh MP Suesh Pujari, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal were allegedly detained when they were on their way to meet the victims of Sambalpur communal violence on April 18

The ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions issued breach of privilege notices to the Sambalpur district collector and superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly detaining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders

(Representative Photo)

BJP leaders, including union minister Bishweswar Tudu, Bargarh MP Suesh Pujari, and state BJP president Manmohan Samal were allegedly detained when they were on their way to meet the victims of Sambalpur communal violence on April 18. They were detained by the Sambalpur police at Thelkoli police station.

Tudu said the district administration was given prior information regarding the visit, but still, the cops prevented the team. “We were denied entry into the city while rioters moved freely,” he said.

“The district collector does not have any rights. When the curfew is relaxed, everybody is allowed to move out for work. Police said that the curfew is not relaxed for people’s representatives. This is illegal,” said Pujari.

“Though the SP admitted that the stone-pelting was pre-planned, no action has not been taken against the rioters.”

Following the detention, BJP MPs Pujari, Jual Oram, and Basant Panda alleged a breach of privilege by the Sambalpur SP and the district collector before the Lok Sabha speaker and demanded action against them.

Taking the matter seriously, the ministry served breach of privilege notices to the concerned officials and sought a report within 15 days.

