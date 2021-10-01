BJP leaders face farmers’ protest in Karnal

Leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced protest on Thursday as hundreds of farmers managed to breach the barricades and reached the BJP meeting venue in Indri town of Karnal district.

Despite the district administration having made elaborate security arrangements and two companies of paramilitary forces being deployed along with cops to ensure the farmer do not disturb the meeting; the protesters broke the barricades and reached the venue.

The sloganeering farmers carrying black flags surrounded the marriage palace where the meeting was on.

Later, Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia along with Indri SDM Sumit Sihag reached the spot and held a meeting with the farm leaders. The SP said farmers had agreed to hold a protest outside the venue peacefully. The farmers continued their protest till the meeting was over and forced cops to escort out leaders of the ruling party in police vehicles.

BJP Karnal district president Yogendra Rana and party’s Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap were addressing the meeting (Tridev Sammelan), in which around 600 booth-level workers of the party were called.

“The meeting was called as per the party’s directions and such meetings are being called in every assembly segment,” said Rana.

MLA Kashyap said it is the duty of the administration to maintain law and order. “Everybody has the right to protest in a democratic manner but they should not create disturbance in others’ programmes,” he said.

BKU (Charuni) Karnal district president Jagdip Singh Aulakh said they had come to protest the BJP meeting on call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

“It is shameful that leaders of the ruling party are taking shield in police vehicles. It seems the state police is only working for protection of BJP leaders,” he added.

He said the administration had deployed police but farmers managed to break their barricades and protest against BJP leaders will continue till the three farm laws are repealed.