BJP leaders protest Punjab CM’s remarks

Agitated over Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh’s remark that farmers should shift their agitation against the three central farm laws either to Haryana or the Delhi borders, BJP leaders from Karnal held a protest.

The protesters, led by BJP Karnal chief Yogender Rana, also burnt an effigy of the Punjab CM. They slammed the Congress party and Captain for making such statements and sought his resignation.

Addressing the protesters, Rana said the Punjab CM’s statement exposed that he wants to disturb peace in Haryana which is shameful. He demanded that the centre government should impose President’s rule in Punjab.

He said the BJP-led central and state governments are committed for economic development of farmers and may schemes have been introduced for their welfare.

He said Haryana is the first state in country where the highest price of sugarcane is being given and 11 crops are being procured on MSP in Haryana.

Meanwhile, BJP workers, led by Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyamdas Arora and district chief Rajesh Sapra, protested against the Punjab CM on Ambala-Jagadhri highway and burnt his effigy.

Sapra said it is clear that Captain wants to destroy the economy of Haryana.

Similar protests took place in Ambala Cantt, the assembly constituency of state home minister Anil Vij.

Party’s Sadar Mandal president Rajiv Dimple and VIj’s media coordinator Vijender Chauhan organised a demonstration at the Sadar Chowk of Ambala Cantt.