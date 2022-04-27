BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government.

Sarangi, who has been protesting the digging of the area around the temple without permission by Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI), was on her way to the temple town with members of Srimandir Bachao Andolan Committee when she was stopped by police at Chandanpur, around 6 km away. But as she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.

On reaching the temple, she offered prayers to the deities and prostrated in front of the temple. “No permission is required for darshan of Lord Jagannath. If the Odisha government is on the right path, why is it so afraid,” asked Sarangi.

“The administration has dug 30-ft holes around the temple wall. Nobody has any clue about the proposed construction activities and the purpose behind digging the wall which is posing as a threat to the 12th century shrine. Even Puri MP Pinaki Mishra is in the dark about the proposed renovation. When the MP of Puri has no clue about the construction work, how will the common people of Odisha know about it? Where is the transparency? Why has the house committee not come for an inspection? Is construction work being carried out with ASI approval? Who gave permission for digging in restricted zone,” asked Sarangi.

Sarangi’s padyatra came in the wake of rising resentment over the digging of the area around the temple with ASI asking a state government entity to show if it has the requisite approvals under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act to undertake the digging. The state government on the other hand has been saying that it has secured a no objection certificate from the National Monument Authority on construction of toilets and other facilities for pilgrims.

Refuting Sarangi’s allegations, Puri MP Pinaki Misra said all works are being conducted legally as per norms.

“The people of the state want continuation of the project while Aparajita Sarangi is the one who is opposing it. Matters related to Lord Jagannath should not be politicised. The construction activities are being done legally without violation of any law. The high court has not stayed the undergoing work during two hearings,” Mishra said.