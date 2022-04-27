BJP MP undertakes padyatra to protest digging around Jagannath temple
BHUBANESWAR: The controversy over the construction work around the perimeter of the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri thickened with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi undertaking a padyatra to the temple despite refusal of permission by the state government.
Sarangi, who has been protesting the digging of the area around the temple without permission by Archaelogical Survey of India (ASI), was on her way to the temple town with members of Srimandir Bachao Andolan Committee when she was stopped by police at Chandanpur, around 6 km away. But as she insisted on padyatra to the temple, the administration took her and her followers in government vehicles to the Grand Road from where they walked to the temple.
On reaching the temple, she offered prayers to the deities and prostrated in front of the temple. “No permission is required for darshan of Lord Jagannath. If the Odisha government is on the right path, why is it so afraid,” asked Sarangi.
“The administration has dug 30-ft holes around the temple wall. Nobody has any clue about the proposed construction activities and the purpose behind digging the wall which is posing as a threat to the 12th century shrine. Even Puri MP Pinaki Mishra is in the dark about the proposed renovation. When the MP of Puri has no clue about the construction work, how will the common people of Odisha know about it? Where is the transparency? Why has the house committee not come for an inspection? Is construction work being carried out with ASI approval? Who gave permission for digging in restricted zone,” asked Sarangi.
Sarangi’s padyatra came in the wake of rising resentment over the digging of the area around the temple with ASI asking a state government entity to show if it has the requisite approvals under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act to undertake the digging. The state government on the other hand has been saying that it has secured a no objection certificate from the National Monument Authority on construction of toilets and other facilities for pilgrims.
Refuting Sarangi’s allegations, Puri MP Pinaki Misra said all works are being conducted legally as per norms.
“The people of the state want continuation of the project while Aparajita Sarangi is the one who is opposing it. Matters related to Lord Jagannath should not be politicised. The construction activities are being done legally without violation of any law. The high court has not stayed the undergoing work during two hearings,” Mishra said.
Case of child marriage, sexual assault against 19-year-old after hospital informs police of pregnancy
PUNE A 19-year-old man was booked along with his father for sexual assault and child marriage. The father-son duo was not arrested immediately. The girl, now 17 years of age, is three months pregnant, according to the police. The two were married in July 2021 in Kurkundi Thakarvasti area of Khed in Pune. The doctors registered a medico legal case and informed the police about it. Assistant police inspector S Gaikwad is investigating the case.
WR to build new bridge between Bandra and Khar stations
In a bid to speed up the construction work of the sixth railway line between Mumbai Central and Borivali, the Western Railway will soon build a new railway bridge between Bandra and Khar railway stations. The flyover will be reconstructed between the two busiest stations after demolishing the existing one. The construction work of the flyover will start post-monsoon. The new railway lines will also pass through Mahalaxmi and Lower Parel car shed.
ZP primary education dept will implement 15% fee waiver across schools
PUNE The primary education department of the zilla parishad (ZP) on Tuesday issued a notification that it will implement the 15% fee waiver announced by the government last year. The department in the notification stated that the fee waiver as announced by the government will be implemented across all schools in its jurisdiction. Primary school, education officer, Sandhya Gaikwad, ZP added that the government resolution (GR) will be implemented in all schools in the Pune region.
Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent. Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit.
Now, regular computer teachers to be appointed in govt-aided secondary schools
Regular computer teachers will be appointed in more than 4500 government-aided secondary schools in the state for the first time. The state government has sought a proposal from the state secondary education department for creating the posts of computer teachers in these institutions, informed a senior state secondary education department official aware of the development. Never before have regular computer teachers been recruited in these schools, the official added.
