BJP candidate from Phulpur parliamentary seat of Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Singh Patel, has assets worth over rs 50 crores. BJP Phulpur candidate Praveen Patel owns wealth over ₹ 50 crore (ht)

In his affidavit for the 2022 assembly elections when he contested from the Phulpur assembly seat, Praveen Patel had movable and immovable assets worth ₹6.35 crore.

In the affidavit filed for the Phulpur Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday, he declared assets worth more than ₹50 crore. He also currently has liabilities of more than ₹74 lakh, which is less than ₹2 lakh two years ago. His main sources of income are from agriculture, tenancy and salary as MLA.

According to the affidavit, the two consecutive term MLA from Phulpur Praveen Patel, has movable assets worth ₹1,03,17,634 and immovable assets worth ₹49,85,00,000, totaling ₹50,88,17,634. There are also liabilities of ₹74,19,307 on him.

His wife Goldie Singh has movable and immovable assets worth ₹13,73,78,481 crore. Her source of income is agriculture and trade. Talking about movable assets, Praveen Patel has ₹7.20 lakh in cash and a revolver worth ₹1.5 lakh. Apart from jewelery worth ₹16 lakh, he has three SUVs.

In the 2022 assembly elections, he had movable assets worth ₹79,02,924, immovable assets worth ₹5,56,49,000, totaling ₹6,35,51,924 and liabilities worth ₹1,84,299.

If his wife Goldie Singh’s liabilities amounting to ₹3,04,08,151 crore are subtracted from her total assets, then she is currently owner of ₹10.69 crore. Compared to 2022, Goldie Singh’s wealth has also increased by more than five times. In 2022, she had movable and immovable assets worth ₹1,91,37,232. Praveen completed his high school and intermediate from UP Board and done his graduation from Allahabad University and PG from Kanpur University.