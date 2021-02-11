BJP seeks probe into woman’s death by suicide after links to minister emerge on social media

PUNE Four days after a 23-year-old woman is suspected to have died by suicide, multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders sought an investigation into the case.

The BJP leaders demanded an inquiry after unverified information, including pictures about the woman’s association with a minister from the Maharashtra cabinet minister, started doing the rounds on social media.

The issue was raised by former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, during a media interaction in the city on Thursday.

“Right now there is nothing on record that has warranted registration of a case (of culpable homicide). Whatever is being spread on social media is not something that we can comment on. The enquiry in the ADR is on,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5 of Pune police.

The 23-year-old girl was a graduate in Arts and was in the city to attend spoken English classes. She lived with her brother and his friend in a rented place.

On Monday night, the girl allegedly died by suicide while one of her flat-mates was asleep, and the other had gone out, according to the police.

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP legislator from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded a probe.

“Social media is ripe with posts about love relations between the young girl and this minister. This is quite serious and a detailed investigation in this incident is required. A case of culpable homicide should be registered in this case and a Special investigation team (SIT) should be formed,” said Bhatkalkar in the letter that he posted on Twitter.

“The news of tis girl (name withheld), who is from my voter base, is shocking. A detailed investigation should be done,” tweeted Pankaja Munde, national secretary of the BJP.

The police had registered an accidental death report in the case at Wanowrie police station. The veracity of the alleged audio recording of a call between the girl and the said minister is yet to be ascertained.