BJP, SP candidates file nomination for Rampur, Khatauli by-elections

MEERUT: Sounding the poll bugle, the selected candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rampur and Khatauli by-elections in their respective constituencies on Thursday.

BJP’s Rampur candidate Aakash Saxena arrived at the collectorate office along with senior party leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Ahead of his nomination, senior state leaders -- including Gulab Devi, Suresh Khanna, and Baldev Aulakh -- interacted with party leaders and workers in the district. “We won the Azamgargh by-elections earlier this year. This time, we will sweep the by-elections in Khatauli, Rampur, and Mainpuri constituencies,” said state finance minister Suresh Khanna.

On the other hand, SP’s Rampur candidate Aasim Raza, who was accompanied by party veteran Azam Khan, also filed his nomination papers on Thursday.

Similarly, in Khatauli, BJP candidate Rajkumari Saini filed her nomination papers to returning officer. State’s deputy chief minister and senior leader of the saffron party, Brijesh Pathak, also reached the Khatauli constituency on the occasion and held a meeting with party leaders and workers ahead of Saini’s nomination.

The Khatauli by-election has been necessitated as previous BJP MLA Vikram Saini was disqualified due to his alleged role in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Meanwhile, RLD-SP alliance candidate Madan Bhaiya filed his nomination for the seat on Wednesday.