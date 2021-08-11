BJP to embark on farmer outreach programme

LUCKNOW: Faced with unrelenting opposition from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on the three farm laws, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to roll out farmer meets across the state.

These meets are essentially the party’s farmer outreach initiatives which would include ‘Kisan Samvad’ (dialogue with farmers) from August 16 to 23 and ‘Kisan Sansad’ (parliament of farmers) from August 22 to 25.

In western UP, home to BKU, the BJP has planned ‘Kisan Chaupal’ (farmers’ gathering). Top ministers and BJP functionaries would participate in these farmer outreach programmes, BJP leaders said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath too would be part of these initiatives, BJP leaders said. Various ministers of the Adityanath government would be part of these dialogues with farmers, BJP leaders indicated.

The BJP’s farmer wing would organize these activities which were chalked out after BJP chief JP Nadda’s two-day UP visit, party leaders said. The party leaders would talk about the various initiatives undertaken by the BJP government at the centre and in UP for the farmers, party leaders said.

At a recent meeting of the farmers’ wing, the BJP chief Swatantra Dev had described the ongoing agitation against the farm laws as a conspiracy fuelled by opposition.

“BKU chief Mahendra Singh Tikait is unrelenting in his opposition against the farm laws. The BKU stir has been backed by several opposition parties, so the party would now directly interact with the farmers and explain the BJP line and various initiatives that had been taken for the farmers,” a BJP leader said.

“Of the 403 assembly segments, about 299 have full or partial rural character. Hence we plan to cover as many assembly segments as we can, telling farmers what the three farm laws are all about and freely talk to them about their fears and dispel doubts,” a BJP leader said.