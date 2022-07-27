BJP to have better result than 2014 in 2024: Maurya
Deputy chief minister and minister in UP cabinet Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that the BJP will win the 2024 parliamentary election with better margin than the 2014 Lok Sabha election. He stated that Samajwadi Party is now a ‘Samaptwadi (ending) Party’ but avoided comment on SBSP leader OP Rajbhar joining the BJP.
Maurya was in Aligarh on Tuesday and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the greatest leaders in the world who has relentlessly served the nation for more than two decades without taking leave even for a day.
“The sole purpose of the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to serve the nation and thus crores of Indians find him as an ideal to follow,” Maurya said.
“BJP will score a huge victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the margin would be better than 2014. We will again form the government at the Centre because of trust amongst masses for BJP policies,” he said.
“Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are protesting against action taken against their leaders for corruption. The agencies involved are doing their job and one who is afraid of action should not have got involved in corrupt practices” Maurya said.
Deputy CM avoided direct comment on SBSP leader OP Rajbhar. “The party leadership is to consider if someone wants to join the party,” he said when asked repeatedly about Rajbhar joining BJP.
-
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Delhi's maximum temperature was 34.6C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. Delhi's minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23C by the end of the month. It was 26.7C on Wednesday.
-
Bengaluru power cuts on July 28. Here is the full list
The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company has announced the power disruption schedule for the day, with a few areas in the east and west of the city expected to have power outages from 10 am to 5 pm. Here are the areas that may get affected. East Bengaluru Mangala Layout, HRBR 3rd Block, Nagadevi Industries, Nehru Road, Oil Mill Road, and nearby areas will see power outages between 10 am and 5 pm.
-
Basavaraj Bommai cancels 'Janotsava convention' over death of BJP worker
Amid tensions over the murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced to cancel of the "Janotsava convention". An official event at Vidhana Soudha, and 'Janotsava', a mega rally at Doddaballapur, were scheduled to take place on Thursday to mark his government's one year in office. The rally was to be attended by BJP national President JP Nadda.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
