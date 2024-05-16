BJP worker hacked to death, BJD man shot at in two incidents in Odisha’s Ganjam

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was hacked to death in a clash between BJP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers over pasting of election posters in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday night. At least seven others from BJP and four others from BJD sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. Police said they have so far arrested eight people in this regard. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. (Representative Image)

In a separate incident, a 30-year-old BJD worker was shot at by his rivals in Polasara assembly constituency of the same district on Thursday. He is out of danger, doctors said.

The deceased BJP worker has been identified by police as Dilip Pahan while the BJD worker who was shot at has been identified as Gani Khatei of Totasahi village.

Pahan, along with other BJP workers, was pasting election capmpaign posters of party candidate Purna Chandra Sethy at Krushna Saranpur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday night when he and others were attacked by BJD workers with swords and the BJP workers retaliated. Pahan succumbed to his injuries while another BJP worker was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Condemning the violence, chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences to the family of the bereaved. “I am sure police will take strong and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” tweeted Patnaik.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted saying ruling BJD was unleashing violence over fear of losing the polls. “Violence has no place in democracy. People will give a befitting reply to them during the ensuing voting on May 20, 25 & June 1,” said Pradhan, who is contesting from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday night, BJP MP candidate from Berhampur, Pradeep Panigrahi was assaulted by independent candidate Siba Sankar Dash while the former was discussing with police officials about sealing of EVM machines outside a polling booth in Gosani Nuagaon area of Berhampur town. Panigrahi, once key aide of chief minister Naveen Patnaik, had switched to BJP last month, more than a year after he was expelled from BJD and given party ticket for Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the assault, Panigrahi suffered fractures on his rib cage and was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar where he was admitted in cardiothoracic department. Police arrested Dash after booking him under attempt to murder sections of Indian Penal Code. Dash also lodged a counter case against Panigrahi.