BJP worker shot outside his home in Prayagraj, injuries in stomach: Police

Ajay Sharma is the chief of BJP's Kisan Morcha, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.
The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Prayagraj police said.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was shot outside his home in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning, according to news agency ANI which quoted the city police.

Ajay Sharma is the chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

Sharma has received injuries in his stomach and shoulders, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

Tuesday, November 09, 2021
