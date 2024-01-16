BJP’s proxy govt, a total failure in J&K: NC

The general secretary of National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar on Monday said that the “Bharatiya Janata Party’s proxy government in J&K was a total failure.” general secretary of National Conference Ali Mohammad Sagar (HT File Photo)

Addressing a meeting of the party’s provincial working committee, he highlighted the hardships being faced by the people of Jammu under the present non-representative or popular government in the Union territory.

The meeting also passed resolution to condemn the government (Centre) for not conducting assembly elections in J&K besides causing unnecessary delay in holding the panchayat and urban local bodies’ polls.

Sagar said, “The BJP’s proxy government in J&K, run by the administration led by LG Manoj Sinha has proved to be an utter failure on all fronts with common people of the UT left to fend for themselves.”

He further said, the people of Jammu region, who were promised the moon by the BJP, today feel betrayed by the saffron party as it never proceeded beyond ‘jumlas’ creating merely false narratives to secure votes.

“BJP fears losing the elections when held and this is the reason that the government has adopted delaying tactics even in holding the Panchayat and ULB polls in J&K,” he said.

Party’s additional general secretary, Dr Mustafa Kamaal also underscored a deep-rooted concern for the overlooked plight of the people in Jammu across diverse aspects.

He pointed out that the region, with its unique cultural and strategic significance, had often been sidelined in national discourse.