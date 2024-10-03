BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh ends poll campaign, confident of win

Gurugram: BJP nominee from Badshahpur and former Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh has called on the people of Gurugram to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when they vote on Saturday, if they want consistent development in the district. He said that development in Badshahpur can only be achieved with a BJP government at the helm. Rao Narbir Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Badshahpur during a road show on the last day of his election campaign at Badshahpur Bazar in Gurugram on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

On the final day of campaigning for the assembly polls, before the 48-hour silence period kicks in, Singh held large roadshows in both Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar, seeking public support. The massive turnout in these roadshows clearly indicated that the people of Badshahpur are ready for the polls on Saturday. Singh said that this election would not only determine the present but also shape the future of the region.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Singh assured the people of Badshahpur that all promises made by the BJP would be fulfilled. He guaranteed that under a BJP government, the region will see the development of a new industrial township, the establishment of a 700-bed hospital in Gurugram, and the creation of a world-class intake hub spread over 100 acres. These announcements, made by Union home minister Amit Shah, will be completed once the BJP returns to power, he said.

Singh reminded the people that when they elected him in 2014, Badshahpur witnessed rapid development. However, the constituency has fallen behind in the past five years due to what he described as poor leadership. Singh urged voters to give him another opportunity, promising to accelerate development at an even faster pace than before. He pledged to fight for the rights of the constituency as a minister once again and to ensure that no wheel of progress is halted under his leadership.

Singh also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government between 2014 and 2019, including the construction of underpasses and over bridges at key locations such as Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, and Signature Tower. Additionally, major projects like the Badshahpur elevated flyover, the Dwarka Expressway, and the Gurugram Metro Rail Project were completed under BJP rule, he reminded voters.

Singh’s roadshows in Badshahpur and Farrukhnagar attracted huge crowds, with people welcoming him with flowers. His supporters stopped his convoy at various places to offer garlands and shower him with flowers. Singh expressed his gratitude to the public and urged them not to miss the opportunity to secure a BJP victory. Various communities came out in large numbers during the roadshows, openly declaring their support for Singh and his leadership.

With the formal campaign period now over, Singh encouraged his supporters to take to social media, urging them to use their mobile phones to spread the BJP’s message to as many people as possible.