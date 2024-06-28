BJYM U.P. state vice president assaulted; FIR lodged

The state vice president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and former president of Allahabad University Student Union, Rohit Mishra, was assaulted by unidentified miscreants near his home in the Mumfordganj area late Thursday night. For Representation Only (File)

The assailants reportedly attempted to abduct Rohit and tried to run him over with their SUV. Rohit sustained injuries in the assault and was taken to the hospital by his supporters. A large number of Rohit’s supporters and students gathered at the Colonelganj police station on Friday, demanding immediate action against the assailants. An FIR has been registered against the unidentified assailants based on Rohit Mishra’s complaint, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them, police officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing several individuals dragging and assaulting Rohit.

According to reports, Rohit Mishra, who hails from Pratapgarh district, lives in the Balrampur House colony in Mumfordganj under the Colonelganj police station of the city.

In his complaint to the police, Rohit stated that he was strolling outside his house after dinner around 1:15 am when several individuals in an SUV with a Haryana registration number tried to run him over. Rohit ran to save himself, but the individuals in the SUV assaulted him with a rod, resulting in head injuries. The assailants even attempted to drag him inside their vehicle but failed. Rohit later discovered that his gold chain and wallet containing ₹2200 in cash were missing.

Rohit claimed that the assailants were unknown to him, and he had no clues about the reasons behind the assault.

ACP Rajiv Yadav said an FIR has been registered against the unidentified assailants. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest them.