Body in Deoria hospital water tank: Man identified as missing chemical engineer from Maharashtra, says police

Family members have confirmed that the decomposed body found in the overhead water tank of Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria on October 6 was that of 61-year-old chemical engineer Ashok Gawande from Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, said circle officer (City) Deoria Sanjay Kumar Reddy on Saturday.

The deceased’s wife, Anita Gawande, and his brother-in-law, Prafull Nagarkar, reached Deoria on Saturday morning and formally identified the body. Police said that Gawande had been missing for several days before his body was found in the hospital’s overhead tank, prompting serious questions about hospital security and possible negligence.

According to reports, Prafull Nagarkar informed the police that Ashok had visited his home in the Humayunpur area of Gorakhpur on September 17. After staying for a day, Ashok insisted on returning to Maharashtra. Nagarkar said he booked a ticket to Mumbai for him and gave him ₹1200, but Ashok never arrived at his destination.

Police later traced CCTV footage showing a 108 ambulance bringing an injured man, matching Ashok’s description, to the Deoria Medical College hospital. The man, seen wearing a checked lungi and blue shirt, reportedly went missing soon after admission. His body was found days later inside the hospital’s overhead tank.

Family members stated that Ashok had been struggling with mental health issues and had been undergoing treatment for nearly four months. They also revealed that he and his wife had been living separately for the past four years.

Deoria SP Sanjeev Suman said, “We have recorded the family’s statements and are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. CCTV footage and hospital records confirm that he was brought to the medical college for treatment. We are verifying how he traveled from Maharashtra to Deoria and what led to his death.”

The local authorities are coordinating with the Maharashtra Police to verify Ashok’s background and obtain details of his medical history.