Body of 25-yr-old man found in Noida drain

Noida: A body of a 25-year-old man was found floating in a 5-feet-deep drain in Noida’s NSEZ area in Sector 81, late Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. The body was found floating in a 5-feet-deep drain in Noida’s NSEZ area in Sector 81. (HT Photo)

The deceased is yet to be identified.

“Around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, locals spotted a body in a nullah near NSEZ metro station,” said a police officer.

“When we reached the spot, the body was not visible, and locals informed us that it might be stuck down the drain due to dirt. We immediately called a fire brigade and the State Disaster Response Force,” the officer said.

After two hours of joint efforts, the body was located and fished out around 1:30 am, police said, adding that they rushed the man to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“No identity card or documents were recovered from the possession of the deceased, and no superficial injuries were spotted,” the officer said, adding that the body came floating from the Barola side.

His photographs have been circulated to all police stations to ascertain his identity. “Efforts are underway to ascertain where he had fallen into the drain. Teams have been formed to identify him, and a probe is underway,” the officer added.