Bokaro: BSL, admin remove encroachments at City Centre

The Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) management, in coordination with the district administration, carried out an anti-encroachment drive here at City Centre on Tuesday morning after earlier notices directing shopkeepers to voluntarily vacate unauthorised structures expired. Anti-encroachment drive in Bokaro on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The action began around 10 am, as joint teams of BSL Town Administration, local police and district officials reached Sector-4 City Centre with JCB machines to clear structures allegedly erected on public land. The drive covered the stretch from the water fountain plaza to the marketplace roads on both sides, where temporary and semi-permanent kiosks had been operating.

BSL had issued notices on November 24 asking shopkeepers to remove encroachments by November 30. According to officials, several establishments complied, while a few did not move out till the deadline.

Speaking about the operation, BSL’s chief of town administration (CTA) said, “We gave sufficient time and clear written notice to all concerned. Many shopkeepers removed their structures on their own. Today’s action was taken only where compliance did not happen despite repeated reminders.”

A senior district administration officer supervising the drive added, “The objective is not punitive but to restore safe pedestrian movement and ensure adherence to city planning norms. Encroachment removal is an ongoing civic exercise, and we appreciate the cooperation of traders who followed the guidelines.”

Officials said the electricity and water connections to the non-complying units had already been disconnected prior to the physical removal of structures. Traffic police also diverted movement in parts of the market to ensure safety during the two-hour activity.

Earlier in the day, teams approached shopkeepers once more, requesting them to remove their belongings before machines were deployed. Many traders shifted their goods in time, preventing loss or damage.