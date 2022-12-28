Home / Cities / Others / Book exhibition draws huge crowd at AMU

Book exhibition draws huge crowd at AMU

others
Published on Dec 28, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The book exhibition had a bustling start at the lush green lawns on Tuesday. Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU vice chancellor, inaugurated the exhibition that showcased major publications of the leading national and international publishers on various subjects.

Aligarh Muslim University campus (HT File)
Aligarh Muslim University campus (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh

Enthusiastic bibliophiles, including students, research scholars and faculty members browsed through books displayed at the stalls at the exhibition organised by Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The book exhibition had a bustling start at the lush green lawns on Tuesday. Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU vice chancellor, inaugurated the exhibition that showcased major publications of the leading national and international publishers on various subjects.

While browsing the books, the vice chancellor said that books have charm and glory of their own and have better impact on brain and health according to science.

Mohammad Imran IPS, the registrar of the university said, “No technology can diminish the importance of books. Change in society comes only through books”. He stressed the need to rekindle reading habits in students.

Prof Nishat Fatima, the university librarian and organiser of the book exhibition pointed out, the event was aimed at bringing the reader and book under one roof.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out