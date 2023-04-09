A case was registered against a bride for flouting norms related to celebratory firing after she fired four times in the air from a firearm during her wedding on Friday. The video of the celebratory firing went viral on Saturday after which the Hathras Junction police registered a case under section 25 (9) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the bride. One person in whose name the license of the firearm was issued was also booked on Sunday, said Girish Chand Gautam, incharge, Hathras Junction police station. Bride among two booked for celebratory firing in UP’s Hathras (Pic for representation)

“A video had gone viral in which a bride was seen firing from the marriage stage. A case was registered against her after it was confirmed that the bride had engaged in celebratory firing,” said Gautam.

“Whoever uses firearm in a rash or negligent manner or engages in celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or safety of others shall be punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine which may extend to rupees one lakh, or with both,” reads section 25 (9) of the IPC.

Police said the bride engaged in celebratory firing at a guest house in Salempur area of Hathras. She was sitting with the groom on her marriage stage when a person was seen handing a firearm to her. After this, the woman fired four times in the air before returning the firearm.