BSNL employees sitting on the floor during a protest over transfers, inside the GM office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
BSNL employees in Ludhiana protest against ‘biased’ transfers

Said transfers are usually done in March but a female employee working at the cash counter was transferred to the customer care centre recently.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 02:05 AM IST

Around 20 BSNL employees protested on Tuesday over alleged biased and untimely transfer of staffers. To register their dissent, they sat on the floor of the BSNL general manager’s office.

Avtar Singh, district secretary of the BSNL Employee Union said, “A female employee working at the cash counter was transferred to the customer care centre and vice versa. This is not acceptable, since transfers are usually made in March every year. Employees should be allowed to work at a fixed place for at least two years,” he said.

Meanwhile, police were called to ensure the safety of the officials against whom the protest was being staged.

“There was no need to call the police since we were protesting peacefully. Moreover, the authorities have provoked other union leaders against us and adopted divide and rule policy. We ended the protest after we were assured that transfers will be reconsidered,” Avtar added.

Meanwhile, BSNL officials said the transfers were made as the employees weren’t performing their duties properly, which according to Avtar is not true.

