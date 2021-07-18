BSP back to social engineering, Maya plays Dalit-Brahmin card

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) plans to replay the ‘social engineering’ formula (Dalit- Brahmin alliance) to regain power in the 2022 assembly elections.

BSP chief Mayawati has called upon the Brahmin community to support the BSP in the coming assembly elections. “After forming government, the BSP will take care of their ( Brahmins’) dignity and protect their interests as well,” she said.

To win the support of the Brahmin community the BSP has decided to organize Brahmin conferences across the state. National general secretary of the BSP, Satish Chandra Mishra,, considered the Brahmin face of the BSP, will launch the Brahmin conference in Ayodhya on July 23. Riding on social engineering, the BSP had formed majority government in the 2007 assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference, the BSP chief said with the support of the Brahmin community the BSP had formed government in the 2007 assembly elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) lured the Brahmin community with various promises and the community supported the BJP. The BJP formed government with the support of the Brahmins but instead of working for the welfare of the community, it committed atrocities on them. They were being harassed and exploited and were repenting their support to the BJP , she said.

To woo the Brahmins before the coming assembly elections, the BJP was again playing various tricks to misguide them, she said. The Brahmins were now aware of the election stunts of the BJP and they would not fall in the trap set by the saffron brigade. They should know that the BSP was their well-wisher and should stand solidly behind it in the assembly elections, Mayawati said.

Reminding the Brahmins of the loyalty of the Dalit community with the BSP, Mayawati said the BJP and other rival political parties used all the tricks in the books to wean away the Dalit community in the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP organized ‘khichadi’ feast of their leaders with the members of the Dalit community, as well as a rath yatra to win the support of the Dalits during the 2017 assembly elections. The leaders of the Congress too visited Dalit households with various gifts. The rival political parties tried to win the support of the Dalits with money power, she said.

The Dalit community did not fall in the trap, she said. They joined the ‘khichadi’ feast and other programmes organized by the rival parties but in the elections, they voted in support of the BSP. “I am proud of the Dalit community’s support, the Brahmins should also learn a lesson from them and support the BSP wholeheartedly in the 2022 assembly elections,” she said.

Mayawati said the Brahmin community supported and tried the BJP for five years. How much would they test and canvass in support of a party that side lined them after the support in the elections? she asked. They should support the BSP for their security, dignity and progress, she said.

The BSP chief said, despite defeat in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections, there had been no decline in the BSP vote percentage. The seats of the BSP had declined but its share in the vote was higher than the SP, she said.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers, Mayawati said the BSP MPs would raise their voice in support of the farmers and demand withdrawal of the three farm laws in the mnsoon session of the Parliament commencing from Monday (July 19). The party MPs had been directed to raise public issues, including hike in the price of essential commodities, unemployment and slowdown in Covid vaccination, she said.

BJP state unit spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the BSP government in 2007-12 indulged in the policy of appeasement. The upper castes were sidelined and now when the elections were is knocking on the door, BSP chief Mayawati was wooing the Brahmins. The Brahmins were an intellectual community and knew that BJP worked for their welfare and dignity. In the 2022 assembly elections, the Brahmins would again support the BJP, he said.

Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson, bdul Hafiz Gandhi said the SP respected all communities and castes. Mayawati’s attack on the opposition showed her undeclared alliance with the BJP, he said.