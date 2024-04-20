BSP candidate files nomination for Dhaurahra seat

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Dhaurahra constituency, Shyam Kishore Awasthi, submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer and chief development officer (CDO), Anil Singh, at the collectorate on Saturday. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Dhaurahra constituency, Shyam Kishore Awasthi, submitting nomination (HT Photo)

However, the BSP candidate, who submitted two sets of nomination papers, did not include his affidavits with the submissions, according to district election officials.

Under the Representation of the People Act, candidates are permitted to submit their affidavits by 3 pm on the final day of nomination filing in their constituency, officials added.

Since the nomination process commenced on April 18, only two nomination papers have been filed thus far for Kheri constituency: one by Union MoS home, Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, and another by independent candidate Naresh Singh Bhadauriya.

For the Dhaurahra seat, three candidates have filed nominations to date, including BSP candidate Shyam Kishore Awasthi, Rajesh Kumar from the Political Justice Party, and independent candidate Nar Singh.

Kheri and Dhaurahra will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections.