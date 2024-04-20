 BSP candidate files nomination for Dhaurahra seat - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BSP candidate files nomination for Dhaurahra seat

ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
Apr 20, 2024 07:31 PM IST

The BSP candidate, who submitted two sets of nomination papers, did not include his affidavits with the submissions, according to district election officials.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Dhaurahra constituency, Shyam Kishore Awasthi, submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer and chief development officer (CDO), Anil Singh, at the collectorate on Saturday.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Dhaurahra constituency, Shyam Kishore Awasthi, submitting nomination (HT Photo)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Dhaurahra constituency, Shyam Kishore Awasthi, submitting nomination (HT Photo)

However, the BSP candidate, who submitted two sets of nomination papers, did not include his affidavits with the submissions, according to district election officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Under the Representation of the People Act, candidates are permitted to submit their affidavits by 3 pm on the final day of nomination filing in their constituency, officials added.

Since the nomination process commenced on April 18, only two nomination papers have been filed thus far for Kheri constituency: one by Union MoS home, Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, and another by independent candidate Naresh Singh Bhadauriya.

For the Dhaurahra seat, three candidates have filed nominations to date, including BSP candidate Shyam Kishore Awasthi, Rajesh Kumar from the Political Justice Party, and independent candidate Nar Singh.

Kheri and Dhaurahra will go to polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / BSP candidate files nomination for Dhaurahra seat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On