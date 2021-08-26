Builders death by suicide: 2 arrested

PUNE Two people have been arrested, and five others are booked in a case involving the death by suicide of a builder. The accused are believed to have not paid the builder for various construction projects he had completed for them.

The 48-year-old builder died by suicide after being duped of ₹1.94 crore by different groups of people, for whom he had completed a construction project, according to the police.

The arrested were identified as Rahul Bhandari and Lalit Jain, according to assistant inspector Mahendra Ahire of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

“The man had left a suicide note with all the names of people who had failed to pay him. These are different groups of people who had individually failed to pay him, according to the note. We have arrested two people,” said API Ahire.

A complaint against seven people was lodged by the deceased man’s brother-in-law who claimed that the people had failed to clear payment worth ₹1,94,01,616 to the man.

The man had allegedly took the drastic step on Tuesday and succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.