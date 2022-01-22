Home / Cities / Others / Bus driver, conductor killed in mishap
Bus driver, conductor killed in mishap

A Punjab Roadways bus rammed into a stationery canter on the Chandigarh Road; the vehicle was wrongly parked leading to the mishap, police have said
A case had been registered against the canter driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence); bodies have been handed over to kin after post-mortem. (HT Photo FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Hoshiarpur A Punjab Roadways bus rammed in to a stationery canter near Tuto Mazara village on Chandigarh road on Saturday, killing its driver and conductor and resulting in injuries to four bus passengers.

The bus was coming from Delhi; the victims are Gurnam Singh, 50, of Una, Himachal Pradesh and Jatinder Kumar, 35, of Tibri Camp, Gurdaspur, the driver and conductor respectively. Mahilpur station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Pal said a case had been registered against the canter driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) as he had wrongly parked the vehicle on the road. The bodies had been handed over to the kin after post-mortem, he added.

