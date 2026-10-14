Ben Affleck calls 'Justice League' shoot low point in his career

"The truth is, the experience of Justice League for me was so, so negative for lots of different reasons. Some of which having to do with where I was personally, some of which having to do with the tragedy that happened during the time, and also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You're really making a mistake. That was what really doomed that," the actor said.

Affleck, who is currently promoting "Animals" on Netflix, spoke about the experience of shooting the movie during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast's host Josh Horowitz about why making the movie was such a negative experience. Affleck played Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2017 superhero drama.

After 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" did not do well at the box office, Warner Bros reportedly wanted Zack Snyder's "Justice League" to be lighter in tone. And it did not align with the filmmaker's darker creative vision for the film.

Synder then had to step away from directing the movie following the suicide of his daughter. Warner Bros hired director Joss Whedon to oversea extensive reshoots to lighten the tone. The movie ultimately underperformed at the box office, leading fans to demand the studio to release Snyder's version of the movie. Snyder released his version in 2021 on HBO Max to critical acclaim.

Recalling the whole fiasco surrounding the troubled production of the movie, Affleck said, "Boy, that was s****y. Him being taken off that movie, and the reshoots that we did - if you want the low point of my career, was that."

When Horowitz Affleck to share his experience of seeing the film "kind of collapsing in front of you", the actor said, "Somebody's death by suicide, that eclipses everything."

"And the way in which that was, I thought, frankly, used as an excuse... I just thought that was one of the s******t things I've ever seen. It was so gross. And then the whole environment and vibe, much of which I wasn't privy to, but that I sort of heard about secondhand in terms of Ray and Gal and other people's experiences. It was just like, 'Wow, this is about as gross as it gets.'"

Affleck said he is happy that Snyder finally got to release his version.

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