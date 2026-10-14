Kangana Ranaut backs Bittu Tabahi after river he cleaned for 8 months gets polluted again: ‘People cry about rights’

Bittu’s video has been doing the rounds on social media. Kangana shared a news report about the incident and wrote, “This is so sad but also the brutal reality of our nation, people cry about rights all day but never think about their duties.”

Kangana Ranaut has expressed support for content creator Surendra Singh Choudhary, aka Bittu Tabahi , after he was left heartbroken to find the Ajnar River in his village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district polluted again, just two months after he spent eight months cleaning it. On Tuesday, the content creator shared a video expressing his disappointment at how people had disregarded his efforts to keep the river clean.

After seeing the river polluted again, Bittu resumes his cleaning efforts. He is seen removing garbage from the water and says in Hindi, “I don’t know how to swim, but I still step into the river to remove the garbage.”

In the video, Bittu is heard saying, “Mere aanth mahine ki mehnat yun barbaad ho jayegi, maine kabhi socha nahi tha (I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this).” The clip shows the river strewn with waste, including flower petals, clothes and plastic discarded during religious rituals.

His efforts earned him recognition on social media, including a shout-out from industrialist Anand Mahindra and a job offer from a Dutch NGO. In September, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also felicitated him and praised his efforts to clean the Ajnar River. Bittu currently has 1.9 million followers on Intagram.

Bittu became a viral sensation after sharing videos of himself cleaning the heavily polluted Ajnar River in his village. He spent eight months cleaning the river on his own, without external help or safety gear, often using his bare hands.

Bittu later participated in the Yamuna cleaning campaign in Delhi and was also seen taking part in cleaning drives in Gurugram, Mumbai and other cities. During his a three-day cleanup campaign in Delhi in September, Bittu had collected approximately 585 kg of waste with a team, as per reports.

After participating in cleaning drives in various cities, Bittu returned to a polluted Ajnar River in his village and decided to restart his cleaning drive.