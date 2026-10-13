‘8 months of hard work wasted’: Bittu Tabahi finds Madhya Pradesh's Ajnar river choked with garbage again | Video

The video has renewed discussions online about civic responsibility and the need to prevent rivers from being polluted. Choudhary had spent eight months removing tonnes of rubbish from the river, working alone and without specialised equipment.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, known as ‘Bittu Tabahi’ for his efforts to clean rivers, has shared a troubling update on the Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. In a video posted on Instagram, he showed how plastic bags and other waste had accumulated along the riverbanks again, just weeks after he had cleaned the area.

Bittu Tabahi returns to clean Ajnar River Despite the disappointing sight, Choudhary chose to resume the cleanup rather than give up. Although he is not a strong swimmer, he entered the river again and began removing the waste, picking up the rubbish bag by bag.

His efforts come after months of work to clear the river of garbage, only for the waste to return within weeks.

‘I never imagined that eight months…’ Sharing the video on Tuesday, Choudhary expressed his disappointment at seeing the river polluted again.

"I never imagined that eight months of my hard work would go to waste like this," Bittu wrote in the caption.

He also asked social media users to suggest ways to remove more garbage from the Ajnar River efficiently.