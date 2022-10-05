Bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, 25 people killed

At least 25 passengers, aged between four and 51, were killed after a bus carrying 45 people for a wedding fell into a 500-metre deep gorge at Simri in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district late on Tuesday, police said even as an overnight rescue operation continued.

The bus was on its way from Haridwar to Kadagaon in Pauri when it lost balance. The toll from the accident was feared to go up as some of those injured were critical. “Twenty people have been rescued and rushed to medical facilities but some of them are seriously injured,” said Uttarakhand Police chief Ashok Kumar.

District magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said the rescue operation was on and that they were pulling out the bodies with the help of ropes.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commandant Manikant Mishra said only six bodies have been taken away from the accident site. “...the operation to bring the rest of the bodies to the nearby road is on. Of the 20 rescued, two-three are badly injured.”

SDRF in charge Lalita Negi said their teams were rushed to the spot from Srinagar, Kotdwar, Satpuli, and Rudrapur camps as soon as they were informed about the accident.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rushed to the State Disaster Management Centre at the secretariat to oversee rescue operations. He spoke to Jogdande and instructed him to expedite the rescue operation.