Bus hits parked car in Pratapgarh; angry owner chases down, thrashes driver

A youth chased and assaulted the driver of the UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus in front of Bhangwa Chungi police outpost in Pratapgarh in full public view after it collided with his parked car on way from the Pratapgarh bus depot to Prayagraj on Friday afternoon. (Pic for representation only)

After assaulting the bus driver, the youth fled from the spot. The passengers reached the police outpost and apprised the cops about the incident. The Roadways officials also reached the spot and sent the passengers to Prayagraj by another bus besides taking the bus driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per reports, roadways bus driver Pravesh Singh, a resident of Fatanpur, was going to Prayagraj from Pratapgarh roadways depot on Friday afternoon. The bus hit a car parked on the roadside near the district court. The car owner arrived a short while later and chased the bus and as the bus stopped in front of Bhangwa Chungi police outpost for boarding passengers, the accused, upset over the damage, started beating the bus driver after pulling him out of the bus.

Witnessing the brutal act, the passengers also got off the bus. As the police arrived on the scene of the incident, the accused fled the spot.

Assistant Regional Manager (ARM), UPSRTC RP Singh said that a youth had chased the bus driver and beat him up near Bhangwa Chungi. The passengers were sent by another bus and a complaint had been lodged against the attacker.

SHO of Nagar Kotwali Neeraj Yadav said that a case had been registered on the basis of the car number and the accused has been arrested. Action is being taken in the matter.