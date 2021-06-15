Bypass channel won’t affect the shape of the river: Kashi DM

: District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma on Monday said that the water route bypass channel - parallel to the Ganga river from Ramnagar to Rajghat - will have no effect on shape of the ancient river in Kashi.

Some social workers had expressed concern that the bypass channel will affect the crescent shape of Ganga in Kashi. However, Sharma allayed these apprehensions and said the exercise aimed at checking erosion of iconic ghats by balancing the water flow of the river.

Sharma reiterated that there will be no change in the shape of Ganga. “It will remain the same,” he emphasized and added that experts had been expressing concern that the ghats were getting hollow due to the flow of the Ganga.

“This hollowness is causing erosion at the ghats, and experts had suggested that this (erosion) could be prevented by developing a bypass channel to balancing the flow of the Ganga. This was done after testing by the technical experts of the irrigation department,” he said.

The 5.3-kilometer-long bypass channel project is worth over ₹11 crore, officials said.

The bypass channel is 45 meter wide and 6 meter deep. It has been designed in such a way that 25 percent water of the river water in over five-kilometer-long stretch will flow through it. “This will ease pressure on the ghats and will stop the erosion. The work on the project started in March and is likely to be completed in next couple of days,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that Assi nullah (drain) won’t fall in river Ganga. “The wish of the people of Kashi will be fulfilled soon,” he said.

The DM also inspected pumping station at Nagwa from where the sewage of Assi nullah will be sent to STP Ramna.

During inspection, Sharma instructed the engineer of Essel Infra to complete the construction work of retaining wall in fifteen days to tap the drain. “With the completion of this work, the Ganga water in Varanasi will be really pure, which people were waiting for decades,” he said.