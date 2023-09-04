Tripura bypolls tomorrow; BJP, CPI(M) pitted against each other in Dhanpur, Boxanagar

The Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies in Tripura’s Sepahijala district will go to bypolls on Tuesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) pitted against each other. A total of 93,234 electorates--43,087 from Boxanagar and 50,147 from Dhanpur-- have been enrolled to exercise their franchise on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

BJP candidate Tafajjul Hossain would contest at Boxanagar seat against CPI(M) nominee Mizan Hossein while Dhanpur constituency would see a contest between the BJP’s Bindu Debnath and CPI(M) candidate Kaushik Chanda. Besides them, two independent candidates are also in the fray.

The TIPRA Motha and Congress have not fielded their candidates for the seats. The Congress has decided to support the CPI(M), though they initially expressed dissatisfaction over the latter’s declaration of candidates without any consultation with them.

Three days ago, the TIPRA Motha announced not to support anyone in the bypolls though the CPI(M) claimed that the TIPRA Motha is campaigning in favour of CPI(M) in the two constituencies. “Our party didn’t put up candidates and decided not to support either BJP or CPI(M),” said opposition leader Animesh Debbarma.

“We want people to cast their votes freely. We have earlier requested the Election Commission to ensure peaceful voting. I also appeal to the people to cast their votes in their respective polling centres without any fear,” said CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “People are not with the CPI(M). They will vote for development.”

BJP ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT)’s president Prem Kumar Reang said, “The BJP is our alliance partner, and we shall continue the alliance in future. Naturally, we shall support the BJP in the bypolls.”

The bypoll in Dhanpur was necessitated after Union minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the Assembly days after her election. The Boxanagar bypoll was necessitated following the death of CPI(M) legislator Samsul Haque.

The India-Bangladesh bordering areas adjacent to Sonamura in Sepahijala district have been sealed till the polling concludes, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Security has been tightened in the polling areas to ensure free and peaceful voting.

A total of 51 polling stations at Boxanagar and another 59 polling stations at Dhanpur have been set up for the bypolls.

The results of these bypolls will be announced on Friday.