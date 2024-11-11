C-295 aircraft simulator facility launched at Agra station

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inaugurated a C-295 Full Motion Simulator (FMS) facility at the Air Force Station in Agra. The state-of-the-art military aircraft simulator enables simulation of high threat situations that can be encountered in actual operations, thus enabling pilots to be battle ready, according to a press note. (Sourced)

The statement issued on Monday stated that Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit inaugurated the C-295 FMS facility.

“The simulator enables pilots to train in near realistic environment by simulating various missions like tactical shift, paradropping, paratrooping, medical evacuation and disaster relief. This facility will significantly enhance the operational capability of the C-295 fleet,” claimed Defence officials.

“C-295 aircraft marks a milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the private sector production of transport aircraft in India. The induction of this aircraft into the IAF and its subsequent production will be a fillip to the aerospace system of the country,” claimed officials.