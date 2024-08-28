Candidates must submit report of poll expenses: Gurugram admin

Gurugram: District Election Officer and Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav on Wednesday announced that all candidates contesting in the upcoming assembly elections from Gurugram’s four constituencies must submit a detailed account of their election-related expenses within one month of the poll results being declared, officials said. The DC said that the Election Department has pre-determined rates for various election-related expenses (HT Archive)

According to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), candidates who fail to provide the report within the stipulated time may be disqualified from contesting future elections.

Yadav said that the maximum expenditure limit for candidates in this assembly election has been set at ₹40 lakh. “The calculation of election expenses begins as soon as the nomination papers are filed. Each candidate is required to maintain a daily account of their election expenses in a separate register and must open a dedicated bank account for election-related transactions,” he said.

In compliance with the Election Commission’s regulations, any election-related expenditure exceeding ₹10,000 must be made through the candidate’s bank account using cheque, demand draft, RTGS, NEFT, or other electronic payment methods. Once the election results are declared, candidates must submit their detailed expenditure report to the District Election Office within a month, officials said.

To ensure transparency and proper monitoring, Expenditure Monitoring Committees have been established at both the assembly constituency and district levels. “These committees will track the election expenses of each candidate and, after the election, compare their records with the candidate’s own expense register. The higher of the two figures will be considered the final expenditure,” Yadav said.

The DC added that the Election Department has pre-determined rates for various election-related expenses, including tents, hoardings, refreshments, meals, chairs, flags, sound systems, and vehicles. A list of these rates will be provided to the candidates at the time of nomination.