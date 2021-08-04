Cannot consider Pune city in isolation: state task force

PUNE As Pune city residents expressed frustration over the state government not providing any relaxations with regards to opening up more facilities or extending shop timings in the city, the state Covid-19 task force, which acts as an advisory body to the state government, has said that the districts of concern continue to remain under previous restrictions. These 11 districts, as an administrative unit, have continued to report a positivity rate of more than 5% in the last two weeks. While Pune city’s combined positivity rate has been below state average, the city’s RTPCR positivity is yet to come below 5% consistently for two weeks.

Public representatives and citizens have been demanding special regulations for Pune city as a separate entity, and considering the positivity rate of the city.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol even announced that he would support the business class which has been most affected due to the lockdown and said that the city’s reducing positivity rate must be considered, and not the district’s as a whole.

However, the state task force has said that even though the city is performing well in terms of reducing cases and positivity rate, it cannot be considered in isolation.

Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, said, “When we advised the CMO regarding relaxations we recommended it based on three factors mainly for all the districts; one, a RTPCR positivity of lower than 5% constantly for two weeks, every single day; two, over 70% fully vaccinated population which is not likely as of now and three, strict adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour which is in the hands of the public. The districts of concern have had a RTPCR positivity rate of more than 5% in the last two weeks. I cannot say specifically talk about Pune, but this is the yardstick we applied. Also another factor is the R naught value which may be higher in these districts. If there are a lot of RAT tests being conducted then it is not a representative sample and so we have to separate the RTPCR positivity rate.”

Joshi added, “All cities ultimately have to take certain precautions when they open up, especially large metros which are densely populated and see large migration. These are zero crowding, zero unmasking situations in public space and to maintain some Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, try to maintain vaccination and if somebody has symptoms so self-test and self-isolate so that the spread is prevented.”

Joshi also pointed out that even though the city has reported a lower positivity rate than the rural areas, the movement of people from rural to urban cannot be restricted and so the urban areas are still at risk of higher infection.

AMC Ravindra Bhinwade said, “It is a good thing that Pune city is recording a lower RTPCR positivity rate. In the past two weeks alone, Pune city has reported an RTPCR positivity rate of less than 5% except on 18th which was a Sunday. However as Pune continues to remain under ongoing restrictions as per state government orders we will continue to implement them.”

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state Covid-19 advisor said, “We cannot consider Pune city or even PCMC as a separate entity epidemiologically, although it is true that the city has seen a fall in the number of new cases and the positivity rate has gone down. However, the peri-urban areas surrounding Pune city are quite a large number and are still reporting a higher number of Covid-19 cases.

“We did indicate that the shops could be kept open for a slightly longer period, however, opening of restaurants, especially AC restaurants, is absolutely not recommended. Only restaurants with proper ventilation were recommended to be kept open. The positivity in rural areas is still higher than the state average I will sound a similar warning bell for Mumbai as the relaxation come with a great risk. Surveillance of indicators involving private hospitals should be monitored, including that of waterborne or monsoon-related illnesses.”