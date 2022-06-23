Card-swapping gang busted: B Tech grad, two others arrested

Police arrested three persons including a B Tech graduate for fraudulently withdrawing money from the accounts of other people through ATMs. They were arrested from Secundrabad of district Bulandshahar on Thursday.

The B Tech graduate Ankur (goes by single name) is believed to be the mastermind of the gang who confessed to indulging in criminal activities after he failed to land a job. Raids were on to nab two others. The gang members are all aged between 22 and 26 years.

SSP, Bulandshahar, Shlok Kumar said that 35 ATM cards, three mobile phones and ₹1.25 lakh were recovered from those arrested.

He said that Ankur belongs to Bulandshahar and he did his B Tech from Rajasthan. He got a job after his graduation but was indicted in a crime and sent to jail. Thereafter, he didn’t get a job and started withdrawing money from ATMs after fraudulently acquiring the ATM cards of unsuspecting folk.

They used to target people at tourist destinations in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and other states. ATM cards recovered from them are of these places.

The SSP said that police had been receiving complaints about their activities and they were identified through CCTV camera footage. A team of police were behind them and arrested Ankur and two others on Thursday.