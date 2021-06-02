CBI lodges case against Guwahati company for bank fraud worth 168cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday registered a case against the promoters and directors of a Guwahati-based automobile company for causing an alleged loss of ₹168.62 crore to IDBI Bank.

The accused are Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and Prabir Kumar Ghosh, all promoters-directors of Ghosh Brothers Automobiles, chartered accountant Arunabha Chattopadhya, unknown bank officials, and private persons.

Also Read | IDBI sale gets cabinet nod

The bank alleges that a term loan and cash credit facility to the tune of Rs.64.67 crore were sanctioned fraudulently to the private company for purchasing vehicles.

“It is further alleged that the accused availed loan by submitting false documents and also indulged in diversion of money for purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, thereby causing a loss of Rs.168.62 crore as on January 31, 2021, to the bank,” the release said.

As on July 2020, the company’s outstanding balance was ₹153.38 crore and the said account became non-performing asset due to non-payment of dues to the bank, the release added.