 CBI takes over probe into alleged nepotism in Chhattisgarh PSC recruitments - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBI takes over probe into alleged nepotism in Chhattisgarh PSC recruitments

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2024 09:22 PM IST

It is alleged that CGPSC officials manipulated the merit list to ensure that sons and daughters of their relatives and themselves got premium positions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (PSC) in connection with irregularities in the recruitment of kin of officials and politicians between 2020 and 2022, a statement issued by the federal agency said on Monday.

CBI said an FIR has been filed against former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, ex-secretary J K Dhruv, and others. (Representational image)
CBI said an FIR has been filed against former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, ex-secretary J K Dhruv, and others. (Representational image)

A first information report (FIR) has now been filed against former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, ex-secretary J K Dhruv, and others, it said.

An investigation has uncovered that Sonwani’s son, Nitesh, was selected as deputy collector while his sister’s daughter, Sunita Joshi, was selected as Labour Officer, and his daughter-in-law, Nisha Kosale, was selected as deputy collector. Other young students from his family also secured premium positions.

The FIR alleges that the officials tampered with and manipulated the merit list to ensure that sons and daughters of their relatives and themselves got premium positions such as deputy collectors and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

The probe agency alleged that children of top-ranking officials and politicians featured in the merit list of 171 students. The agency carried out extensive searches on the residences of those named in the FIR in Raipur and Bhilai, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / CBI takes over probe into alleged nepotism in Chhattisgarh PSC recruitments
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On