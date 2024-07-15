CBI takes over probe into alleged nepotism in Chhattisgarh PSC recruitments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (PSC) in connection with irregularities in the recruitment of kin of officials and politicians between 2020 and 2022, a statement issued by the federal agency said on Monday. CBI said an FIR has been filed against former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, ex-secretary J K Dhruv, and others. (Representational image)

A first information report (FIR) has now been filed against former CGPSC chairman Taman Singh Sonwani, ex-secretary J K Dhruv, and others, it said.

An investigation has uncovered that Sonwani’s son, Nitesh, was selected as deputy collector while his sister’s daughter, Sunita Joshi, was selected as Labour Officer, and his daughter-in-law, Nisha Kosale, was selected as deputy collector. Other young students from his family also secured premium positions.

The FIR alleges that the officials tampered with and manipulated the merit list to ensure that sons and daughters of their relatives and themselves got premium positions such as deputy collectors and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

The probe agency alleged that children of top-ranking officials and politicians featured in the merit list of 171 students. The agency carried out extensive searches on the residences of those named in the FIR in Raipur and Bhilai, officials said.