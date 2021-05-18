CBSE extends deadline, results of Class 10 to be delayed

New Delhi: The final results of the Class 10 students in schools affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) through a revised assessment are all set to be delayed with the board extending the deadline for schools to submit marks of their students in view of the Covid-19 situation across the country.

Earlier, the board asked the schools to submit the marks by June 5. The deadline has now been extended till June 30. In view of this, the results which were going to be announced by June 20, will now be delayed.

This year, the board exams for Class 10 were cancelled as the country was reeling under an unprecedented second wave of Covid-19. Instead, the board announced a revised assessment method to evaluate the students.

The Delhi government’s education department on May 5 requested the CBSE to review its timeline for the Class 10 results as several teachers employed at government school were engaged in Covid duties and many of them tested positive for the infection.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, CBSE controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said, “Keeping in view the pandemic situation, lockdown in states and safety of teachers, and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE has decided to extend dates.”

The CBSE portal for the uploading of marks will now open from Thursday. Board officials, however, denied commenting on the next possible date for the announcement of the result. “The board will inform once the next date will be decided,” an official said.

Under the revised marking scheme for Class 10 students will be evaluated based on their performance in unit tests, half-yearly examination, and pre-board examination conducted by schools. Along with tabulation of scores, the board also directed schools that if any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, it may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one-on-one assessment.

Delhi government’s education department officials welcomed CBSE’s decision.“The extension will give proper time to schools to calculate marks and upload them without any errors. It won’t affect the academic session for Class 11 as well. While the majority of the private schools have already started their academic session for Class 11, it will begin in the government schools from the first week of July,” said a senior department official.